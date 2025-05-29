Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places for those planning a day out – with plenty of great pubs to visit after a scenic walk.
These are some of the best venues in the area, based on Google reviews – and all offer a warm welcome to dogs as well.
All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.
These are some of the best dog-friendly pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Wheatsheaf Hotel, Baslow
The Wheatsheaf Hotel has a 4.3/5 rating based on 2,442 Google reviews - and was described by one customer as “very dog-friendly.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Church Inn, Darley Dale
The Church Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 167 Google reviews - and was described by one visitor as “very dog-friendly.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Black Swan, Ashover
The Black Swan has a 4.6/5 rating based on 574 Google reviews. One visitor praised the venue, describing it as a “dog-friendly” pub with “lovely food.” Photo: Brian Eyre