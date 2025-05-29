47 of the best pubs to visit this weekend across Derbyshire and the Peak District – all of which offer a warm welcome to dogs

By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th May 2025, 14:59 BST
These are some of the most popular dog-friendly pubs to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to stop for a drink this weekend.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places for those planning a day out – with plenty of great pubs to visit after a scenic walk.

These are some of the best venues in the area, based on Google reviews – and all offer a warm welcome to dogs as well.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best dog-friendly pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Wheatsheaf Hotel has a 4.3/5 rating based on 2,442 Google reviews - and was described by one customer as “very dog-friendly.”

2. The Wheatsheaf Hotel, Baslow

The Wheatsheaf Hotel has a 4.3/5 rating based on 2,442 Google reviews - and was described by one customer as “very dog-friendly.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The Church Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 167 Google reviews - and was described by one visitor as “very dog-friendly.”

3. The Church Inn, Darley Dale

The Church Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 167 Google reviews - and was described by one visitor as “very dog-friendly.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The Black Swan has a 4.6/5 rating based on 574 Google reviews. One visitor praised the venue, describing it as a “dog-friendly” pub with “lovely food.”

4. The Black Swan, Ashover

The Black Swan has a 4.6/5 rating based on 574 Google reviews. One visitor praised the venue, describing it as a “dog-friendly” pub with “lovely food.” Photo: Brian Eyre

