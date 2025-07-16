If you’re planning to head out for a day trip over the summer, why not start at one of the many brilliant breakfast spots across Derbyshire and the Peak District?
We asked Derbyshire Times readers to recommend their favourite places for breakfast, and the full list of their suggestions can be found below – will you be trying any of these places over the coming weeks?
1. Best places for breakfast
These are some of the best breakfast spots to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Cutthorpe Creamery, Cutthorpe
Daisy Dahlia said: “Cutthorpe Creamery is amazing.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Bistro at Dunston Hall, Dunston
Leanne Jayne Whitehead said: “The Bistro at Dunston Hall. Always lovely.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Dovecote, Morley Hayes Hotel, Ilkeston
Ruth Slack said: “The Dovecote at Morley Hayes. Incredible service, impeccable food and gorgeous setting.” Photo: Brian Eyre
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.