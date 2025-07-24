45 of the best restaurants and pubs that you need to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer – having been named among the UK’s most popular by Tripadvisor

By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Jul 2025, 14:58 BST
These are 45 pubs and restaurants that have scooped Traveller’s Choice Awards from Tripadvisor – making them perfect places to visit this summer across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Tripadvisor’s Traveller’s Choice Awards recognise businesses that earn consistently great reviews – with award-winners among the top 10% of listings across the globe on Tripadvisor.

If you’re searching for great places to eat locally, then look no further – as a number of restaurants, pubs and cafes across Derbyshire have claimed these prestigious awards.

A list of Traveller’s Choice Awards winners can be found below, and the eateries are not listed in any particular order – will you be visiting any of them this summer?

These are some of the best pubs and restaurants to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer.

1. Best pubs and restaurants

These are some of the best pubs and restaurants to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer. Photo: Brian Eyre

Sicily Restaurant is among Chesterfield’s top-rated places to eat.

2. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Sicily Restaurant is among Chesterfield’s top-rated places to eat. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Bulls Head, just outside Chesterfield, is featured in the Michelin Guide - and also makes it onto this list.

3. The Bulls Head, New Road, Holymoorside

The Bulls Head, just outside Chesterfield, is featured in the Michelin Guide - and also makes it onto this list. Photo: Brian Eyre

The George is another venue to have been recommended by Tripadvisor.

4. The George, Castleton

The George is another venue to have been recommended by Tripadvisor. Photo: Brian Eyre

