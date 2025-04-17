45 of the best chip shops to try this weekend across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on recommendations from locals and Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 13:42 BST
There are a number of great chip shops serving hungry customers across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – and these are some of the very best to try this weekend.

When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips – and it certainly helps that Chesterfield and Derbyshire are blessed with plenty of great chip shops.

We have compiled a list of the best chip shops across the county, including chippies recommended by our readers and those with some of the best Google reviews from customers.

The full list can be found below, and the chip shops are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of them this weekend?

These are some of the most popular chip shops across Derbyshire.

1. Best-rated chip shops

These are some of the most popular chip shops across Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

Matthew Bell said: “Chesters in Chesterfield - you cannot get better.”

2. Chesters, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Matthew Bell said: “Chesters in Chesterfield - you cannot get better.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Sandra Egley Moakes said: “Charlie’s Chippy, Staveley - absolutely lovely every time.”

3. Charlies Chippy, Staveley

Sandra Egley Moakes said: “Charlie’s Chippy, Staveley - absolutely lovely every time.” Photo: Google

Margaret’s Chippy on Duke Street came highly recommended. Karl Hantke said: “Best in the country, never mind the county.”

4. Margaret's Chippy, Whittington Moor

Margaret’s Chippy on Duke Street came highly recommended. Karl Hantke said: “Best in the country, never mind the county.” Photo: Google

