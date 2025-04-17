When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips – and it certainly helps that Chesterfield and Derbyshire are blessed with plenty of great chip shops.

We have compiled a list of the best chip shops across the county, including chippies recommended by our readers and those with some of the best Google reviews from customers.

The full list can be found below, and the chip shops are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of them this weekend?

1 . Best-rated chip shops These are some of the most popular chip shops across Derbyshire.

2 . Chesters, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield Matthew Bell said: "Chesters in Chesterfield - you cannot get better."

3 . Charlies Chippy, Staveley Sandra Egley Moakes said: "Charlie's Chippy, Staveley - absolutely lovely every time."