Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places for those planning a day out this autumn – with plenty of great pubs to visit after a scenic walk.
These are some of the best venues in the area, based on Google reviews – and all offer a warm welcome to dogs as well.
All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Best dog-friendly pubs to visit
These dog-friendly pubs are perfect places to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Wheatsheaf Hotel, Baslow
The Wheatsheaf Hotel has a 4.3/5 rating based on 2,593 Google reviews - and was described by one customer as “very dog-friendly.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Black Swan, Ashover
The Black Swan has a 4.6/5 rating based on 574 Google reviews. One visitor praised the venue, describing it as a “dog-friendly” pub with “lovely food.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Ye Olde Nags Head, Cross Street, Castleton
This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,848 Google reviews. One customer said the pub was “very dog-friendly in the bar area.” Photo: jason chadwick