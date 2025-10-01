Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places for those planning a day out this autumn – with plenty of great pubs to visit after a scenic walk.

These are some of the best venues in the area, based on Google reviews – and all offer a warm welcome to dogs as well.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

Best dog-friendly pubs to visit These dog-friendly pubs are perfect places to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

The Wheatsheaf Hotel, Baslow The Wheatsheaf Hotel has a 4.3/5 rating based on 2,593 Google reviews - and was described by one customer as "very dog-friendly."

The Black Swan, Ashover The Black Swan has a 4.6/5 rating based on 574 Google reviews. One visitor praised the venue, describing it as a "dog-friendly" pub with "lovely food."