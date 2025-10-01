43 amazing pubs that are perfect to visit after a scenic walk across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn – all of which are dog-friendly

By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Oct 2025, 16:25 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 16:25 BST
These are some of the most popular dog-friendly pubs to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to stop for a drink this autumn.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places for those planning a day out this autumn – with plenty of great pubs to visit after a scenic walk.

These are some of the best venues in the area, based on Google reviews – and all offer a warm welcome to dogs as well.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

These dog-friendly pubs are perfect places to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Best dog-friendly pubs to visit

These dog-friendly pubs are perfect places to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Wheatsheaf Hotel has a 4.3/5 rating based on 2,593 Google reviews - and was described by one customer as “very dog-friendly.”

2. The Wheatsheaf Hotel, Baslow

The Wheatsheaf Hotel has a 4.3/5 rating based on 2,593 Google reviews - and was described by one customer as “very dog-friendly.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The Black Swan has a 4.6/5 rating based on 574 Google reviews. One visitor praised the venue, describing it as a “dog-friendly” pub with “lovely food.”

3. The Black Swan, Ashover

The Black Swan has a 4.6/5 rating based on 574 Google reviews. One visitor praised the venue, describing it as a “dog-friendly” pub with “lovely food.” Photo: Brian Eyre

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,848 Google reviews. One customer said the pub was “very dog-friendly in the bar area.”

4. Ye Olde Nags Head, Cross Street, Castleton

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,848 Google reviews. One customer said the pub was “very dog-friendly in the bar area.” Photo: jason chadwick

