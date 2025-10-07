43 amazing cafes that are perfect to visit on a day trip across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn

By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Oct 2025, 15:38 BST
These are some of the best cafes to visit this autumn across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – as recommended by locals.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of great cafes – and we asked our readers to recommend their favourites.

Whether you’re visiting Derbyshire for a scenic hike, or to stroll around one of its many picturesque towns and villages, there are few better places to stop for a drink or a bite to eat than the cafes listed here.

The full list can be found below – will you be making plans to visit any of these cafes over the autumn months?

Mark Trickett said: “The Old Smithy in Beeley. All home-cooked food. Great atmosphere.”

1. The Old Smithy, Chapel Hill, Beeley

Mark Trickett said: “The Old Smithy in Beeley. All home-cooked food. Great atmosphere.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Sean Russell said: “Pomegranate Cafe in the Northern Tea Rooms gets my vote. Rwandan tea with a cream scone is the bees knees.”

2. Pomegranate at Northern Tea Merchants, Chatsworth Road, Brampton

Sean Russell said: “Pomegranate Cafe in the Northern Tea Rooms gets my vote. Rwandan tea with a cream scone is the bees knees.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Kimberley Howarth said: “No.10 Cafe, Chesterfield. Warm and welcoming and the food is 10/10.”

3. No.10, South Street, Chesterfield

Kimberley Howarth said: “No.10 Cafe, Chesterfield. Warm and welcoming and the food is 10/10.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Simon Hampton said: “Carriage House Cafe at Chatsworth. Great food and brilliant staff.”

4. Carriage House Cafe, Chatsworth House

Simon Hampton said: “Carriage House Cafe at Chatsworth. Great food and brilliant staff.” Photo: Brian Eyre

