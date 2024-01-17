These are some of the most popular spots for breakfast across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to try in 2024.

Breakfast is certainly the most important meal of the day – and there is little more satisfying than finding the best local cafe to start your morning off with a delicious meal.

If you’re looking to explore the plentiful options across the county in 2024, these are 42 cafes, bistros and restaurants with the best ratings for their breakfast offerings.

All information was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Places for breakfast These are some of the most popular breakfast spots in Derbyshire.

2 . Three Roofs Cafe, The Island, Castleton This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their "nice breakfasts" and "friendly staff."

3 . Rose Cottage Cafe and Bistro, Cross Street, Castleton Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews, and was described as a "great place to have a full English."