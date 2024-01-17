News you can trust since 1855
42 of the best places you have to visit for breakfast in 2024 across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular spots for breakfast across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to try in 2024.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Jan 2024, 16:24 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 16:25 GMT

Breakfast is certainly the most important meal of the day – and there is little more satisfying than finding the best local cafe to start your morning off with a delicious meal.

If you’re looking to explore the plentiful options across the county in 2024, these are 42 cafes, bistros and restaurants with the best ratings for their breakfast offerings.

All information was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the most popular breakfast spots in Derbyshire.

1. Places for breakfast

These are some of the most popular breakfast spots in Derbyshire. Photo: Google/Brian Eyre

This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “nice breakfasts” and “friendly staff.”

2. Three Roofs Cafe, The Island, Castleton

This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “nice breakfasts” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Google

Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews, and was described as a “great place to have a full English.”

3. Rose Cottage Cafe and Bistro, Cross Street, Castleton

Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews, and was described as a “great place to have a full English.” Photo: Google

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said they had a “delicious breakfast with great service” and praised the “excellent value for money.”

4. Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said they had a “delicious breakfast with great service” and praised the “excellent value for money.” Photo: Brian Eyre

