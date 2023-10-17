News you can trust since 1855
42 award-winning pubs and restaurants you need to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including those featured in the CAMRA, AA and Michelin Guides

These pubs and restaurants have been recognised as some of the finest across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – scooping CAMRA awards and featuring in the Michelin Guide.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:09 BST

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks are home to a host of well-renowned pubs and restaurants – offering everything from authentic country inns to high-end fine dining.

These are 42 award-winning venues across the county that have ranked among the best pubs in the region – and eateries acknowledged for their quality culinary offerings.

These are some of the places you need to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District for award-winning food and drink.

1. Award-winning pubs and restaurants

These are some of the places you need to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District for award-winning food and drink. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

The Chesterfield Arms - found on the edge of the town centre - was named the town’s pub of the year for 2023 by CAMRA. The venue has won the award for three consecutive years, and is also home to a micro-brewery called Resting Devil.

2. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road

The Chesterfield Arms - found on the edge of the town centre - was named the town’s pub of the year for 2023 by CAMRA. The venue has won the award for three consecutive years, and is also home to a micro-brewery called Resting Devil. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Neptune Beer Emporium was named as Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year in 2020. In May 2022, the pub changed hands - with new landlords Jason ‘Jay’ Davies and Sally Ruane-Davies taking over.

3. Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helen’s Street

The Neptune Beer Emporium was named as Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year in 2020. In May 2022, the pub changed hands - with new landlords Jason ‘Jay’ Davies and Sally Ruane-Davies taking over. Photo: Google

The Rose and Crown - operated by the nearby Brampton Brewery - scooped Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year award in 2018.

4. Rose and Crown, Old Road

The Rose and Crown - operated by the nearby Brampton Brewery - scooped Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year award in 2018. Photo: Google

