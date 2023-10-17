42 award-winning pubs and restaurants you need to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including those featured in the CAMRA, AA and Michelin Guides
These pubs and restaurants have been recognised as some of the finest across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – scooping CAMRA awards and featuring in the Michelin Guide.
Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks are home to a host of well-renowned pubs and restaurants – offering everything from authentic country inns to high-end fine dining.
READ THIS: Amazing black and white photos show the way we used to live in Chesterfield at the start of the 20th century
These are 42 award-winning venues across the county that have ranked among the best pubs in the region – and eateries acknowledged for their quality culinary offerings.
1 / 11