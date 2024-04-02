Breakfast is certainly the most important meal of the day – and there is little more satisfying than finding the best local cafe to start your morning off with a delicious full English.

If you’re looking to explore the plentiful options across the county for a cooked breakfast, these are 41 cafes, bistros and restaurants with the best ratings – according to Google reviews.

All information was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Breakfast spots These are some of Derbyshire’s best places for a cooked breakfast. Photo: Google/Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Three Roofs Cafe, The Island, Castleton This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “nice breakfasts” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Rose Cottage Cafe and Bistro, Cross Street, Castleton Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews, and was described as a “great place to have a full English.” Photo: Google Photo Sales