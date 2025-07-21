Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of great cafes – and we asked our readers to recommend their favourites.
Whether you’re visiting Derbyshire for a scenic hike, or to stroll around one of its many picturesque towns and villages, there are few better places than the cafes listed here to stop for a drink or a bite to eat.
The full list can be found below – will you be making plans to visit any of these cafes over the summer?
1. Best cafes to visit this summer
These are some of the best cafes to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Old Smithy, Chapel Hill, Beeley
Mark Trickett said: “The Old Smithy in Beeley. All home-cooked food. Great atmosphere.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Pomegranate at Northern Tea Merchants, Chatsworth Road, Brampton
Sean Russell said: “Pomegranate Cafe in the Northern Tea Rooms gets my vote. Rwandan tea with a cream scone is the bees knees.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. No.10, South Street, Chesterfield
Kimberley Howarth said: “No.10 Cafe, Chesterfield. Warm and welcoming and the food is 10/10.” Photo: Brian Eyre
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.