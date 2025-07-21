Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of great cafes – and we asked our readers to recommend their favourites.

Whether you’re visiting Derbyshire for a scenic hike, or to stroll around one of its many picturesque towns and villages, there are few better places than the cafes listed here to stop for a drink or a bite to eat.

The full list can be found below – will you be making plans to visit any of these cafes over the summer?

1 . Best cafes to visit this summer These are some of the best cafes to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . The Old Smithy, Chapel Hill, Beeley Mark Trickett said: “The Old Smithy in Beeley. All home-cooked food. Great atmosphere.” Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Pomegranate at Northern Tea Merchants, Chatsworth Road, Brampton Sean Russell said: “Pomegranate Cafe in the Northern Tea Rooms gets my vote. Rwandan tea with a cream scone is the bees knees.” Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales