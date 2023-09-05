These are some of the most popular spots for breakfast across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Breakfast is certainly the most important meal of the day – and there is little more satisfying than finding the best local cafe to start your morning off with a delicious meal.

If you’re looking to explore the plentiful options across the county, these are 41 cafes, bistros and restaurants with the best ratings for their breakfast offerings.

All information was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Three Roofs Cafe, The Island, Castleton This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their "nice breakfasts" and "friendly staff."

2 . Rose Cottage Cafe and Bistro, Cross Street, Castleton Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews. They are currently closed for refurbishment, but was described as a "great place to have a full English."

3 . Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said they had a "delicious breakfast with great service" and praised the "excellent value for money."