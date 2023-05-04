39 of the best restaurants across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District — according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular places to eat across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks – based on Google reviews.

The people of Chesterfield and Derbyshire are fortunate to have an array of great restaurants on their doorstep, with something to satisfy everybody's tastes.

These are 39 of the highest-rated local eateries – according to reviews on Google. As well as enjoying some fantastic food, you’ll also be supporting some great local independent business too.

All data was taken from Google and the restaurants are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said: "Great little place. Good atmosphere, attentive service and quality food and drinks. Would definitely recommend." Photo: Brian Eyre

2 . Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield Odyssey has a 4.7/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - winning praise for its "amazing food" and "huge portions." Photo: Google

3 . Nonnas, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield Nonnas has a 4.1/5 rating based on 561 Google reviews. One customer said: "The focaccia is fresh, the garlic bread is cheesy and irresistible and the pasta is excellent." Photo: Brian Eyre

4 . Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 179 Google reviews. One customer described it as a "family-run Italian restaurant" with "great food and a great atmosphere." Photo: Brian Eyre