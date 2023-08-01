News you can trust since 1855
If you’re planning a trip out for breakfast this weekend, these places should be at the top of your list.

38 of the best cafes, bistros and restaurants for breakfast across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular spots for breakfast across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 11:56 BST

Breakfast is certainly the most important meal of the day – and there is little more satisfying than finding the best local cafe to start your morning off with a delicious meal.

If you’re looking to explore the plentiful options across the county, these are 36 cafes, bistros and restaurants with the best ratings for their breakfast offerings.

All information was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “nice breakfasts” and “friendly staff.”

1. Three Roofs Cafe, The Island, Castleton

This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “nice breakfasts” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Google

Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews. They are currently closed for refurbishment, but was described as a “great place to have a full English.”

2. Rose Cottage Cafe and Bistro, Cross Street, Castleton

Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews. They are currently closed for refurbishment, but was described as a “great place to have a full English.” Photo: Google

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said they had a “delicious breakfast with great service” and praised the “excellent value for money.”

3. Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said they had a “delicious breakfast with great service” and praised the “excellent value for money.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The No10 Cafe & Restaurant has a 4.5/5 rating based on 354 Google reviews - with one customer describing their breakfasts as “wonderful.”

4. No10 Cafe & Restaurant, South Street, Chesterfield

The No10 Cafe & Restaurant has a 4.5/5 rating based on 354 Google reviews - with one customer describing their breakfasts as “wonderful.” Photo: Google

