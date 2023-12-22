News you can trust since 1855
37 of the best restaurants and places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District – as voted for by Derbyshire Times readers

Our readers have chosen their favourite places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 10:15 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 10:17 GMT

Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a near-endless list of great places to eat and drink – making it hard to choose where to try next.

Our readers have picked their favourite restaurants and eateries in Derbyshire and the Peak District – and we have chosen 37 of those to help narrow down your options.

The list can be found below – and these places are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the places to eat that were recommended by our readers.

1. Favourite places to eat

These are some of the places to eat that were recommended by our readers. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Peacock at Barlow was certainly popular among our readers.

2. The Peacock at Barlow, Barlow

The Peacock at Barlow was certainly popular among our readers. Photo: Google

The Fox House came highly recommended by those who responded.

3. The Fox House, Longshaw

The Fox House came highly recommended by those who responded. Photo: Google

Several people were full of praise for The George.

4. The George, Clay Cross

Several people were full of praise for The George. Photo: Brian Eyre

