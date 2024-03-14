37 of the best cosy pubs to visit this weekend across Derbyshire and the Peak District, including country inns with scenic views – based on Google reviews

There are some great cosy pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and we’ve picked out some of the best for you to visit.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Mar 2024, 14:10 GMT

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are blessed with an array of brilliant country pubs – perfect places to spend an afternoon this weekend.

Whether you’re looking for a well-earned pint after a stroll through the countryside, or somewhere to enjoy a great meal, these are 37 of the best cosy pubs in Derbyshire – with some offering brilliant countryside views.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any order.

These are some of Derbyshire's cosy pubs - with a number of these venues providing picturesque views.

These are some of Derbyshire's cosy pubs - with a number of these venues providing picturesque views.

The Devonshire Arms at Beeley has a 4.4/5 rating based on 854 Google reviews - winning praise for their “lovely food” and “friendly service.”

2. The Devonshire Arms, Beeley

The Devonshire Arms at Beeley has a 4.4/5 rating based on 854 Google reviews - winning praise for their “lovely food” and “friendly service.” Photo: jason chadwick

The Grouse and Claret has a 4/5 rating based on 2,188 Google reviews. One customer said: “Nice pub with nice views from the rear garden.”

3. Grouse and Claret, Rowsley

The Grouse and Claret has a 4/5 rating based on 2,188 Google reviews. One customer said: “Nice pub with nice views from the rear garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 2,300 Google reviews - with one visitor praising the “lovely views.”

4. The Fishpond, South Parade, Matlock Bath

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 2,300 Google reviews - with one visitor praising the “lovely views.” Photo: Google

