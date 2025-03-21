Chesterfield is home to a variety of great restaurants, including popular places still serving customers today and eateries that residents will remember fondly from years gone by.
To celebrate the town’s best places to eat, we asked our readers to name their all-time favourite restaurants across the town.
The full list of their suggestions can be found below – is there anywhere else you think should be included?
1. All-time favourite places to eat
Our readers have chosen their all-time favourite places to eat across Chesterfield - both in the past and present day. Photo: Derbyshire Times/Chesterfield Library
2. Mr Pang’s, Poppies and Pinocchio House
Lisa Guy said: “Mr Pang’s, best Chinese ever.” Some of the most popular places to eat among our readers in the past were Poppies and Pinocchio House. Photo: Derbyshire Times
3. Boden’s
Steve Barratt said that Boden’s was one of his favourite places to eat in Chesterfield, before the chip shop sadly closed down. Photo: Cara Boden
4. Calabria
Mike Marris said: “Calabria takes some beating. Food was absolutely amazing and a great atmosphere.” Photo: Derbyshire Times
