35 pubs, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions named as the best across Derbyshire and the Peak District ahead of prestigious awards

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 11:31 BST
These pubs, hotels, attractions and restaurants have been ranked among the best across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

The Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards 2025 are set to take place next month – with a ceremony being held at the East Midlands Conference Centre on Thursday, March 20.

There are 15 awards on offer, including Pub of the Year, Hotel of the Year and Visitor Attraction of the Year – with each category celebrating the outstanding level of innovation, commitment and leadership across the local tourism industry.

The awards are held in partnership with VisitEngland and Gold winners of the core categories will have the opportunity to progress onto the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2025, which represent the highest accolades in English tourism.

The full list of Derbyshire businesses shortlisted for each award can be found below.

These places have been shortlisted as some of the best hotels, pubs and tourist attractions across the county.

1. Tourism Awards

These places have been shortlisted as some of the best hotels, pubs and tourist attractions across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

Pub of the Year: The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow The George, Hathersage The Yorkshire Bridge Inn, Bamford.

2. Pub of the Year

Pub of the Year: The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow The George, Hathersage The Yorkshire Bridge Inn, Bamford. Photo: Brian Eyre

Hotel of the Year: Fischer’s Baslow Hall, Baslow Peak Edge Hotel, Chesterfield The Cavendish Hotel, Baslow.

3. Hotel of the Year

Hotel of the Year: Fischer’s Baslow Hall, Baslow Peak Edge Hotel, Chesterfield The Cavendish Hotel, Baslow. Photo: Casa Hotels Group

Visitor Attraction of the Year: Bluebell Dairy Farm Park, near Derby The Children’s Country House at Sudbury Thornbridge Estate.

4. Visitor Attraction of the Year

Visitor Attraction of the Year: Bluebell Dairy Farm Park, near Derby The Children’s Country House at Sudbury Thornbridge Estate. Photo: Brian Eyre

