35 of the best chip shops, Indian and Chinese takeaways across Chesterfield, Dronfield, Clay Cross, Matlock, Belper, Alfreton and more – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular takeaways across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – according to Google reviews.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:16 BST

Chesterfield and Derbyshire are home to a number of great takeaways – with something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

Whether you’re looking for a chippy tea, a chow mein or a chicken tikka, these are 35 of the best-reviewed takeaways across the area.

All information was taken from Google, and the eateries have not been ranked in any order.

These takeaways are highly recommended by other customers.

1. Popular takeaways

These takeaways are highly recommended by other customers. Photo: Google/Brian Eyre

Chesters has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,591 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “absolutely delicious food” and “friendly staff.”

2. Chesters, Sheffield Road

Chesters has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,591 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “absolutely delicious food” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Golden Lee has a 4.4/5 rating based on 188 Google reviews - winning praise for its “fantastic service” and “quality food.”

3. Golden Lee, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

Golden Lee has a 4.4/5 rating based on 188 Google reviews - winning praise for its “fantastic service” and “quality food.” Photo: Google

Mint Leaf has a 4.4/5 rating based on 327 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.”

4. Mint Leaf, Stonelow Road, Dronfield

Mint Leaf has a 4.4/5 rating based on 327 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.” Photo: Google

