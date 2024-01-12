News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

34 of the best dog-friendly pubs you need to visit in 2024 across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular dog-friendly pubs to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District in 2024 – based on Google reviews.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Jan 2024, 12:39 GMT

Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places for those who enjoy a scenic walk, followed by a couple of drinks and a delicious meal at a country pub.

These are some of the best venues in the area, based on Google reviews – and all offer a warm welcome to dogs as well.

READ THIS: Chesterfield doggy daycare business set to feature on Channel 5 show after “amazing”experience for owner

The figures were taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of Derbyshire’s most popular dog-friendly pubs.

1. Dog-friendly pubs

These are some of Derbyshire’s most popular dog-friendly pubs. Photo: Google/Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The White Lion has a 4.6/5 rating based on 397 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “wonderful family and dog-friendly village pub. The food menu for both kids and adults is great with a wide range of delicious options to choose from.”

2. White Lion, Great Longstone

The White Lion has a 4.6/5 rating based on 397 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “wonderful family and dog-friendly village pub. The food menu for both kids and adults is great with a wide range of delicious options to choose from.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Devonshire Arms has a 4.2/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. One customer praised the “nice staff” and said that dogs were “very welcome.”

3. The Devonshire Arms, Baslow

The Devonshire Arms has a 4.2/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. One customer praised the “nice staff” and said that dogs were “very welcome.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.”

4. The Bulls Head, Monyash

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictChesterfieldGoogleDerbyshireChannel 5