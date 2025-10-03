Derbyshire is home to a plethora of great pubs – with plenty of traditional boozers to be found in every corner of the county.
We asked our readers to choose their favourite traditional pubs, and 34 of their recommendations can be found below – will you be visiting any of them this autumn?
These traditional pubs are perfect places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn.
2. The Bulls Head, Ashford in the Water
Ralph Weston said: "The Bulls Head, Ashford in the Water."
3. Derby Tup, Chesterfield
Shaun Taylor said: "All the ones mentioned are great but my local is the Derby Tup."
4. The Fishpond and the Hope & Anchor
Zach Moore recommended The Fishpond at Matlock Both and Wirksworth's Hope & Anchor.