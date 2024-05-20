33 of the best pubs to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District over the bank holiday weekend – including venues with great beer gardens and scenic countryside views

By Tom Hardwick
Published 20th May 2024, 14:39 BST
These pubs offer some of the best beer gardens and countryside views across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit this weekend.

The bank holiday weekend is fast approaching, and if you’re unsure of where to head for a drink, these pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District offer great beer gardens and scenic countryside views.

These 33 venues were recommended for their beer gardens and views by other visitors. All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.

These are some of the best pubs to visit this weekend - ideal for enjoying the sunny weather.

The Spotted Frog has a 4.2/5 rating based on 234 Google reviews - and was praised for its “amazing beer garden.”

2. The Spotted Frog, Chesterfield

The Spotted Frog has a 4.2/5 rating based on 234 Google reviews - and was praised for its “amazing beer garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The Peacock Inn has a 4.5/5 rating based on 158 Google reviews. One customer praised the “friendly staff” and the “nice beer garden.”

3. Peacock Inn, Chatsworth Road, Brampton

The Peacock Inn has a 4.5/5 rating based on 158 Google reviews. One customer praised the “friendly staff” and the “nice beer garden.” Photo: Google

Junction has a 4.6/5 rating based on 796 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “great beer garden.”

4. Junction, Chesterfield

Junction has a 4.6/5 rating based on 796 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “great beer garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre

