The bank holiday weekend is fast approaching, and if you’re unsure of where to head for a drink, these pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District offer great beer gardens and scenic countryside views.
These 33 venues were recommended for their beer gardens and views by other visitors. All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.
1. Beer gardens and great views
These are some of the best pubs to visit this weekend - ideal for enjoying the sunny weather. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Spotted Frog, Chesterfield
The Spotted Frog has a 4.2/5 rating based on 234 Google reviews - and was praised for its “amazing beer garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Peacock Inn, Chatsworth Road, Brampton
The Peacock Inn has a 4.5/5 rating based on 158 Google reviews. One customer praised the “friendly staff” and the “nice beer garden.” Photo: Google
4. Junction, Chesterfield
Junction has a 4.6/5 rating based on 796 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “great beer garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre