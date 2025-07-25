31 of the best traditional pubs that you need to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Jul 2025, 14:24 BST
These are 31 of the best traditional pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – which locals said were perfect places to visit this summer.

Derbyshire is home to a plethora of great pubs – with plenty of traditional boozers to be found in every corner of the county.

We asked our readers to choose their favourite traditional pubs, and 31 of their recommendations can be found below – will you be visiting any of them over the summer months?

These traditional pubs are some of the best to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Traditional pubs to visit this summer

These traditional pubs are some of the best to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Iain Barker said: “Bulls Head, Monyash and Bridge Inn, Ford.”

2. The Bulls Head and Bridge Inn

Iain Barker said: “Bulls Head, Monyash and Bridge Inn, Ford.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Shaun Taylor said: “All the ones mentioned are great but my local is the Derby Tup.”

3. Derby Tup, Chesterfield

Shaun Taylor said: “All the ones mentioned are great but my local is the Derby Tup.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Tom Schofield said: “Scotsman’s Pack, Hathersage.”

4. The Scotsman’s Pack Country Inn, Hathersage

Tom Schofield said: “Scotsman’s Pack, Hathersage.” Photo: Google

