31 of the best traditional pubs that you need to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District

Derbyshire is home to a plethora of great pubs – with plenty of traditional boozers to be found in every corner of the county.
We asked our readers to choose their favourite traditional pubs, and 31 of their recommendations can be found below – will you be visiting any of them over the summer months?
1. Traditional pubs to visit this summer
These traditional pubs are some of the best to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Bulls Head and Bridge Inn
Iain Barker said: “Bulls Head, Monyash and Bridge Inn, Ford.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Derby Tup, Chesterfield
Shaun Taylor said: “All the ones mentioned are great but my local is the Derby Tup.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Scotsman’s Pack Country Inn, Hathersage
Tom Schofield said: “Scotsman’s Pack, Hathersage.” Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.