Beer Day Britain is taking place on Sunday, June 15 – a celebration of the country’s favourite alcoholic drink and the pubs that are at the heart of communities across the nation.
The full list can be found below – are there any other pubs that you think we should include?
1. Best pubs to visit for Beer Day Britain
These pubs are some of the best places to visit for Beer Day Britain across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helens Street, Chesterfield
The Neptune Beer Emporium has a 4.7/5 rating based on 388 Google reviews - and was praised for being “welcoming and cosy.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Devonshire Arms, Baslow
The Devonshire Arms has a 4.2/5 rating based on 1,493 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “nice staff” at the pub. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Rose and Crown, Old Road, Brampton
The Rose and Crown has a 4.6/5 rating based on 545 Google reviews - earning praise for their “quality beer and ciders and amazing staff.” Photo: Brian Eyre
