31 of the best pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to celebrate Beer Day Britain this weekend

By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Jun 2025, 11:28 BST
If you’re looking to celebrate Beer Day Britain this weekend, these pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places to visit.

Beer Day Britain is taking place on Sunday, June 15 – a celebration of the country’s favourite alcoholic drink and the pubs that are at the heart of communities across the nation.

To mark the occasion, we have compiled a list of great pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – all of which are perfect places to visit this weekend.

The full list can be found below – are there any other pubs that you think we should include?

These pubs are some of the best places to visit for Beer Day Britain across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Best pubs to visit for Beer Day Britain

These pubs are some of the best places to visit for Beer Day Britain across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Neptune Beer Emporium has a 4.7/5 rating based on 388 Google reviews - and was praised for being “welcoming and cosy.”

2. The Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helens Street, Chesterfield

The Neptune Beer Emporium has a 4.7/5 rating based on 388 Google reviews - and was praised for being “welcoming and cosy.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Devonshire Arms has a 4.2/5 rating based on 1,493 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “nice staff” at the pub.

3. The Devonshire Arms, Baslow

The Devonshire Arms has a 4.2/5 rating based on 1,493 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “nice staff” at the pub. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Rose and Crown has a 4.6/5 rating based on 545 Google reviews - earning praise for their “quality beer and ciders and amazing staff.”

4. Rose and Crown, Old Road, Brampton

The Rose and Crown has a 4.6/5 rating based on 545 Google reviews - earning praise for their “quality beer and ciders and amazing staff.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshirePeak District
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice