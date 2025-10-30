31 amazing pubs that are perfect to visit this weekend across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District

If you’re searching for somewhere new to visit for a pint or something to eat this weekend, we’ve compiled a list of 31 great pubs across the county – will you be making plans to try any of these venues?
1. Best pubs to visit this weekend
These are some of the best pubs to visit this weekend across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road
The Chesterfield Arms was described by CAMRA as a “multi-award winning real ale pub”, which serves beer from its own Resting Devil brewery - along with up to ten cask ales. It was also named among the 500 best pubs in England by The Telegraph. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow
The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow was named as the region’s best destination pub at the Muddy Stilettos Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire 2025 Awards. The other finalists were The Ashford Arms (Ashford in the Water), The Bluebell (South Wingfield), The Boot (Repton) and The Cow (Danbury Lees). Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Rose and Crown, Old Road
The Rose and Crown scooped the local CAMRA Pub of the Year 2024 award - and offers nine changing cask beers. Photo: Brian Eyre