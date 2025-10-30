31 amazing pubs that are perfect to visit this weekend across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Oct 2025, 09:33 GMT
These are some of the best pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to enjoy a pint this weekend.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a variety of amazing pubs – from country inns offering scenic views to lively town centre venues.

If you’re searching for somewhere new to visit for a pint or something to eat this weekend, we’ve compiled a list of 31 great pubs across the county – will you be making plans to try any of these venues?

These are some of the best pubs to visit this weekend across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

The Chesterfield Arms was described by CAMRA as a “multi-award winning real ale pub”, which serves beer from its own Resting Devil brewery - along with up to ten cask ales. It was also named among the 500 best pubs in England by The Telegraph.

The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow was named as the region’s best destination pub at the Muddy Stilettos Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire 2025 Awards. The other finalists were The Ashford Arms (Ashford in the Water), The Bluebell (South Wingfield), The Boot (Repton) and The Cow (Danbury Lees).

The Rose and Crown scooped the local CAMRA Pub of the Year 2024 award - and offers nine changing cask beers.

