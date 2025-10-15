31 amazing brunch spots that are perfect to visit on a day trip across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to plenty of great eateries to visit for brunch – with something to satisfy everyone’s taste in each corner of the county.
If you’re planning a Derbyshire or Peak District trip over the autumn months, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular brunch spots – according to Google reviews.
The full list can be found below, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Best places to visit for brunch
These are some of the best brunch spots to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: RKH
2. Host Coffee, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield
Host Coffee has a 5/5 rating based on 68 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “delicious brunch” offering. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Bottle & Thyme, Elder Way, Chesterfield
Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 777 Google reviews. One customer said: “ Best brunch in Chesterfield! We loved the veggie full breakfast and eggs were cooked to perfection.” Bottle & Thyme are currently operating from their sister venue Elder on Knifesmithgate after being hit by a leak. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Old Smithy, Chapel Hill, Beeley
This cafe has a 4.7/5 rating based on 425 Google reviews - impressing visitors with their “lovely staff” and “great food.” Photo: Brian Eyre