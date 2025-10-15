31 amazing brunch spots that are perfect to visit on a day trip across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Oct 2025, 15:25 BST
These are some of the most popular places to visit for brunch across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for a day trip this autumn.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to plenty of great eateries to visit for brunch – with something to satisfy everyone’s taste in each corner of the county.

If you’re planning a Derbyshire or Peak District trip over the autumn months, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular brunch spots – according to Google reviews.

The full list can be found below, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1. Best places to visit for brunch

Host Coffee has a 5/5 rating based on 68 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “delicious brunch” offering.

2. Host Coffee, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 777 Google reviews. One customer said: “ Best brunch in Chesterfield! We loved the veggie full breakfast and eggs were cooked to perfection.” Bottle & Thyme are currently operating from their sister venue Elder on Knifesmithgate after being hit by a leak.

3. Bottle & Thyme, Elder Way, Chesterfield

This cafe has a 4.7/5 rating based on 425 Google reviews - impressing visitors with their “lovely staff” and “great food.”

4. The Old Smithy, Chapel Hill, Beeley

