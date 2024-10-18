Tripadvisor's Traveller’s Choice Awards recognise businesses that earn consistently great reviews – with award-winners among the top 10% of listings across the globe on Tripadvisor.

If you’re searching for great places to eat locally, then look no further – as a number of restaurants, pubs and cafes in and around Chesterfield have claimed these prestigious awards.

The full list of Traveller’s Choice Awards winners can be found below, and the eateries are not listed in any particular order – have any of your local favourites been featured?

1 . Best rated places to eat by Tripadvisor These restaurants, pubs and cafes in and near Chesterfield are among Tripadvisor‘s best-reviewed places to eat. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield Sicily Restaurant is among Chesterfield’s top-rated places to eat. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . The Bulls Head, New Road, Holymoorside The Bulls Head, just outside Chesterfield, is featured in the Michelin Guide - and also makes it onto this list. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales