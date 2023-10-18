New pubs have been launched and venues have closed down in all corners of the county over the last year – including Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Wherever you live in Derbyshire, from the centre of Chesterfield to the scenic countryside of the Peak District, there are great pubs to be found.

The last 12 months have seen some superb additions launched across the county, as well as several well-loved venues opening their doors again after closing for refurbishments – with a number of pubs being reopened in Chesterfield alone.

There has also, sadly, been a number of pubs that have closed their doors for the final time in this period.

These are 29 pubs that have opened for the first time, undergone major revamps or shut down permanently since October 2022.

New and closed pubs These are some of the venues that have opened, closed or been revamped in the past year.

The Sanctuary Inn, Bolsover The Sanctuary Inn closed just before Christmas last year - but is set to reopen at the end of this month. It will serve a variety of beers and cask Batemans ale, along with authentic Spanish tapas and grilled meats.

The Ashford Arms, Ashford-in-the-Water The Ashford Arms in Ashford-in-the-Water will reopen in early 2024 following an extensive £1.6m refurbishment of the 17th century pub. It was taken on by the same company that run The Maynard in Grindleford and The George in Hathersage.