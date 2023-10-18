News you can trust since 1855
29 pubs that have closed their doors and new venues that have launched across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District over the last 12 months

New pubs have been launched and venues have closed down in all corners of the county over the last year – including Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Oct 2023, 13:38 BST

Wherever you live in Derbyshire, from the centre of Chesterfield to the scenic countryside of the Peak District, there are great pubs to be found.

The last 12 months have seen some superb additions launched across the county, as well as several well-loved venues opening their doors again after closing for refurbishments – with a number of pubs being reopened in Chesterfield alone.

There has also, sadly, been a number of pubs that have closed their doors for the final time in this period.

READ THIS: Chesterfield town centre businesses see trade plummet amid roadworks and diversions – slamming lack of communication from council

These are 29 pubs that have opened for the first time, undergone major revamps or shut down permanently since October 2022.

New and closed pubs

The Sanctuary Inn closed just before Christmas last year - but is set to reopen at the end of this month. It will serve a variety of beers and cask Batemans ale, along with authentic Spanish tapas and grilled meats.

The Ashford Arms in Ashford-in-the-Water will reopen in early 2024 following an extensive £1.6m refurbishment of the 17th century pub. It was taken on by the same company that run The Maynard in Grindleford and The George in Hathersage.

The Eagle at Higher Buxton closed its doors in December last year - with the historic pub having been built in 1760 by the 4th Duke of Devonshire as a Georgian spa hotel.

The Eagle at Higher Buxton closed its doors in December last year - with the historic pub having been built in 1760 by the 4th Duke of Devonshire as a Georgian spa hotel.

