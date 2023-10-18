29 pubs that have closed their doors and new venues that have launched across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District over the last 12 months
Wherever you live in Derbyshire, from the centre of Chesterfield to the scenic countryside of the Peak District, there are great pubs to be found.
The last 12 months have seen some superb additions launched across the county, as well as several well-loved venues opening their doors again after closing for refurbishments – with a number of pubs being reopened in Chesterfield alone.
There has also, sadly, been a number of pubs that have closed their doors for the final time in this period.
READ THIS: Chesterfield town centre businesses see trade plummet amid roadworks and diversions – slamming lack of communication from council
These are 29 pubs that have opened for the first time, undergone major revamps or shut down permanently since October 2022.