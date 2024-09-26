Chesterfield is full of great places to eat – whether you’re looking for light bites at a cafe, a hearty gastropub meal or restaurants serving a range of cuisines.

These are 29 of the best pubs, cafes and restaurants across Chesterfield – all of which were rated highly by customers on Google.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order – let us know if we missed any of your favourite places to eat in the town.

1 . Places to eat in Chesterfield These are some of the best-rated places to eat across the town.

2 . Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 364 Google reviews. One customer described it as a "family-run Italian restaurant" with "great food and a great atmosphere."

3 . Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield Odyssey has a 4.8/5 rating based on 681 Google reviews - winning praise for its "amazing food" and "huge portions."