29 of the best places to eat in Chesterfield based on customer reviews – including pubs, restaurants and cafes

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 26th Sep 2024, 10:57 BST
These are some of the best places to eat across Chesterfield – according to Google reviews.

Chesterfield is full of great places to eat – whether you’re looking for light bites at a cafe, a hearty gastropub meal or restaurants serving a range of cuisines.

These are 29 of the best pubs, cafes and restaurants across Chesterfield – all of which were rated highly by customers on Google.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order – let us know if we missed any of your favourite places to eat in the town.

These are some of the best-rated places to eat across the town.

1. Places to eat in Chesterfield

These are some of the best-rated places to eat across the town. Photo: Brian Eyre

Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 364 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.”

2. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 364 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Odyssey has a 4.8/5 rating based on 681 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.”

3. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Odyssey has a 4.8/5 rating based on 681 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.” Photo: Google

The Divan has a 4.8/5 rating based on 186 reviews - and was described by one customer as the “best restaurant in Chesterfield.”

4. The Divan, Lordsmill Street

The Divan has a 4.8/5 rating based on 186 reviews - and was described by one customer as the “best restaurant in Chesterfield.” Photo: Google

