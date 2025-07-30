The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these places this summer? All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Best places for afternoon tea
These are some of the best places to visit for afternoon tea this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Maynard, Grindleford
The Maynard has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,010 Google reviews - impressing visitors with their “lovely afternoon tea.” Photo: jason chadwick
3. Vintage Tea Rooms, Chesterfield
Vintage Tea Rooms has a 4.6/5 rating based on 321 Google reviews. One customer said they offered a “great afternoon tea.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Cavendish Restaurant, Chatsworth House
The Cavendish has a 4.2/5 rating based on 62 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “fabulous afternoon tea.” Photo: Brian Eyre