28 of the best places to visit for afternoon tea this Mother’s Day in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 15:22 BST
These are some of the best-rated spots offering afternoon tea across Derbyshire and the Peak District – ideal places to visit for Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and there are few better ways to celebrate than by heading out for a spot of afternoon tea.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of great places for afternoon tea, and these are 28 of the best spots to visit – according to Google reviews.

The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these places for Mother’s Day? All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best places for a Mother’s Day afternoon tea across the county.

1. Mother’s Day afternoon tea

These are some of the best places for a Mother’s Day afternoon tea across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Vintage Tea Rooms has a 4.6/5 rating based on 300 Google reviews. One customer said they offered a “great afternoon tea.”

2. Vintage Tea Rooms, Chesterfield

Vintage Tea Rooms has a 4.6/5 rating based on 300 Google reviews. One customer said they offered a “great afternoon tea.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
No10 has a 4.5/5 rating based on 460 Google reviews - earning praise for their “fantastic afternoon tea.”

3. No10, Chesterfield

No10 has a 4.5/5 rating based on 460 Google reviews - earning praise for their “fantastic afternoon tea.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Northern Tea Merchants has a 4.6/5 rating based on 301 Google reviews - earning plaudits for their “excellent afternoon tea” and “friendly staff.”

4. Northern Tea Merchants, Brampton

Northern Tea Merchants has a 4.6/5 rating based on 301 Google reviews - earning plaudits for their “excellent afternoon tea” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictGoogleChesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice