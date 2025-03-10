Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and there are few better ways to celebrate than by heading out for a spot of afternoon tea.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of great places for afternoon tea, and these are 28 of the best spots to visit – according to Google reviews.

The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these places for Mother’s Day? All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Vintage Tea Rooms, Chesterfield

2 . No10, Chesterfield Vintage Tea Rooms has a 4.6/5 rating based on 300 Google reviews. One customer said they offered a "great afternoon tea."

3 . No10, Chesterfield No10 has a 4.5/5 rating based on 460 Google reviews - earning praise for their "fantastic afternoon tea."