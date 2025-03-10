Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and there are few better ways to celebrate than by heading out for a spot of afternoon tea.
The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these places for Mother’s Day? All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Mother’s Day afternoon tea
These are some of the best places for a Mother’s Day afternoon tea across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Vintage Tea Rooms, Chesterfield
Vintage Tea Rooms has a 4.6/5 rating based on 300 Google reviews. One customer said they offered a “great afternoon tea.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. No10, Chesterfield
No10 has a 4.5/5 rating based on 460 Google reviews - earning praise for their “fantastic afternoon tea.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Northern Tea Merchants, Brampton
Northern Tea Merchants has a 4.6/5 rating based on 301 Google reviews - earning plaudits for their “excellent afternoon tea” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Brian Eyre