26 of the best pubs and restaurants to visit in 2024 for carveries and Sunday roasts across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews
The roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes – and Derbyshire is blessed with a number of great pubs serving up this culinary favourite.
To help you find the best places to eat in Derbyshire during 2024, we have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of the county – that come highly recommended for their roasts.
READ THIS: 12 of the oldest pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District that you need to visit in 2024 – including country inns with centuries of history
All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.