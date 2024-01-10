News you can trust since 1855
26 of the best pubs and restaurants to visit in 2024 for carveries and Sunday roasts across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular places to enjoy a roast dinner across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:21 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 12:22 GMT

The roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes – and Derbyshire is blessed with a number of great pubs serving up this culinary favourite.

To help you find the best places to eat in Derbyshire during 2024, we have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of the county – that come highly recommended for their roasts.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best places for a roast dinner across the county.

1. 50FB6169-A14C-413D-B5FE-E99D66E88A6F.jpeg

These are some of the best places for a roast dinner across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre/Google

The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews - winning praise for its “delicious food, excellent staff and good beer.”

2. The Prince of Wales, Baslow

The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews - winning praise for its “delicious food, excellent staff and good beer.” Photo: Google

The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.”

3. The Manners, Bakewell

The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.” Photo: Google

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.”

4. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.” Photo: Google

