26 of the best pub beer gardens to visit on a sunny day this week across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 13:39 BST
These pubs have some of the best beer gardens across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – making them perfect places to enjoy a pint in the sun.

There are a number of pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District that offer great outdoor areas to enjoy the sun – making them ideal places to visit during the current spell of warm weather.

These 26 venues were recommended for their beer gardens, according to Google reviews. All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.

These pubs have got some of the best beer gardens across the county.

1. Best beer gardens

These pubs have got some of the best beer gardens across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Hardwick Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 2,905 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “great beer garden.”

2. Hardwick Inn, Hardwick Park

The Hardwick Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 2,905 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “great beer garden.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Old Poets Corner has a 4.4/5 rating based on 891 Google reviews. One visitor said: “The rear beer garden has incredible views.”

3. The Old Poets Corner, Ashover

The Old Poets Corner has a 4.4/5 rating based on 891 Google reviews. One visitor said: “The rear beer garden has incredible views.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Chequers Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 565 Google reviews - and was praised for its “great beer garden.”

4. The Chequers Inn, Froggatt

The Chequers Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 565 Google reviews - and was praised for its “great beer garden.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshireChesterfieldGoogle
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice