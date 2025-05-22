These pubs have some of the best beer gardens across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – making them perfect places to enjoy a pint in the sun.

There are a number of pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District that offer great outdoor areas to enjoy the sun – making them ideal places to visit during the current spell of warm weather.

These 26 venues were recommended for their beer gardens, according to Google reviews. All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.

1 . Best beer gardens These pubs have got some of the best beer gardens across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Hardwick Inn, Hardwick Park The Hardwick Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 2,905 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “great beer garden.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Old Poets Corner, Ashover The Old Poets Corner has a 4.4/5 rating based on 891 Google reviews. One visitor said: “The rear beer garden has incredible views.” Photo: Google Photo Sales