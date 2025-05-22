These pubs have some of the best beer gardens across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – making them perfect places to enjoy a pint in the sun.
There are a number of pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District that offer great outdoor areas to enjoy the sun – making them ideal places to visit during the current spell of warm weather.
These 26 venues were recommended for their beer gardens, according to Google reviews. All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.