There are some great country pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and we’ve picked out some of the best for you to visit.

Derbyshire is filled with brilliant country pubs – with visitors and residents able to find a place that suits their needs in almost every corner of the county.

Whether you’re looking to celebrate the return of the warm weather with a couple of drinks, or want somewhere to rest after tackling a Peak District hike, these are 26 of the best venues in the area to try out.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . The Bulls Head, Monyash The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Bridge Inn, Calver The Bridge Inn has a 4.2/5 rating based on 685 Google reviews - with the dog-friendly venue earning plaudits for its “lovely food.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Scotsman’s Pack Country Inn, Hathersage This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 823 Google reviews. One customer said: “This place is in a wonderful location. Cosy inside. Outside the beer garden is right by a river surrounded by flowers. Very nice atmosphere.” Photo: Google Photo Sales