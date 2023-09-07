News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the best rated country pubs in the county.

26 of the best country pubs to visit this weekend across the Peak District, Chesterfield and Derbyshire – based on Google reviews

There are some great country pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and we’ve picked out some of the best for you to visit.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:46 BST

Derbyshire is filled with brilliant country pubs – with visitors and residents able to find a place that suits their needs in almost every corner of the county.

READ THIS: Campaigners suffer Green Belt setback in fight for a farm shop and cafe in a north Derbyshire village

Whether you’re looking to celebrate the return of the warm weather with a couple of drinks, or want somewhere to rest after tackling a Peak District hike, these are 26 of the best venues in the area to try out.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.”

1. The Bulls Head, Monyash

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.” Photo: Google

The Bridge Inn has a 4.2/5 rating based on 685 Google reviews - with the dog-friendly venue earning plaudits for its “lovely food.”

2. The Bridge Inn, Calver

The Bridge Inn has a 4.2/5 rating based on 685 Google reviews - with the dog-friendly venue earning plaudits for its “lovely food.” Photo: Google

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 823 Google reviews. One customer said: “This place is in a wonderful location. Cosy inside. Outside the beer garden is right by a river surrounded by flowers. Very nice atmosphere.”

3. The Scotsman’s Pack Country Inn, Hathersage

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 823 Google reviews. One customer said: “This place is in a wonderful location. Cosy inside. Outside the beer garden is right by a river surrounded by flowers. Very nice atmosphere.” Photo: Google

The Blind Bull has a 4.7/5 rating based on 278 Google reviews - winning praise for their “excellent food” and “lovely rooms.”

4. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

The Blind Bull has a 4.7/5 rating based on 278 Google reviews - winning praise for their “excellent food” and “lovely rooms.” Photo: Brian Eyre

