26 of the best country pubs to visit this weekend across the Peak District, Chesterfield and Derbyshire – based on Google reviews
There are some great country pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and we’ve picked out some of the best for you to visit.
Derbyshire is filled with brilliant country pubs – with visitors and residents able to find a place that suits their needs in almost every corner of the county.
READ THIS: Campaigners suffer Green Belt setback in fight for a farm shop and cafe in a north Derbyshire village
Whether you’re looking to celebrate the return of the warm weather with a couple of drinks, or want somewhere to rest after tackling a Peak District hike, these are 26 of the best venues in the area to try out.
All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.
1 / 7