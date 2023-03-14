These are some of the most popular cafes, bistros and tea rooms across the county.

Derbyshire and the Peak District certainly aren’t short of places to stop for a coffee and a bite to eat – with great cafes to be found in every corner of the county.

These are 26 of the best-rated tea rooms, bistros and cafes in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the cafes are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Rose Cottage Cafe and Bistro, Cross Street, Castleton Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews - winning praise for their “tasty food” and “very nice staff.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Three Roofs Cafe, The Island, Castleton This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “delicious” food. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Koo, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield Koo has a 4.6/5 rating based on 297 Google reviews - winning praise for its “great atmosphere” and “food of the highest standard.” Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Café Nellie, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield Café Nellie has a 4.9/5 rating based on 22 Google reviews. One customer said the food was “freshly made and the customer service was impeccable.” Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales