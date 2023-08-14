25 pubs and restaurants that have won top awards across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit this summer
These pubs and restaurants have been recognised as some of the finest across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – scooping CAMRA awards and featuring in the Michelin Guide.
Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks are home to a host of well-renowned pubs and restaurants – offering everything from authentic country inns to high-end fine dining.
READ THIS: Chatsworth Farmyard: Popular farm reflects on 50 years of business and looks to the future as public urged to ‘buy local’ to support British farming
These are 25 award-winning venues across the county that have ranked among the best pubs in the region – and eateries acknowledged for their quality culinary offerings.
Page 1 of 7