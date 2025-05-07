Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to plenty of great eateries to visit for brunch – with something to satisfy everyone’s taste in each corner of the county.

Spring is almost here, so if you’re planning a Derbyshire or Peak District trip over the coming weeks, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular brunch spots – according to Google reviews.

The full list can be found below, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

Best brunch spots These are some of the best places to visit for brunch across Derbyshire.

The Old Smithy, Chapel Hill, Beeley This cafe has a 4.6/5 rating based on 378 Google reviews - impressing visitors with their "lovely staff" and "great food."

Bottle & Thyme, Elder Way, Chesterfield Bottle & Thyme has moved from its former Knifesmithgate premises to a new larger unit on Elder Way. It has a 4.5/5 rating based on 720 Google reviews. One customer said: " Best brunch in Chesterfield! We loved the veggie full breakfast and eggs were cooked to perfection."