Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to plenty of great eateries to visit for brunch – with something to satisfy everyone’s taste in each corner of the county.
Spring is almost here, so if you’re planning a Derbyshire or Peak District trip over the coming weeks, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular brunch spots – according to Google reviews.
The full list can be found below, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Best brunch spots
These are some of the best places to visit for brunch across Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Old Smithy, Chapel Hill, Beeley
This cafe has a 4.6/5 rating based on 378 Google reviews - impressing visitors with their “lovely staff” and “great food.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Bottle & Thyme, Elder Way, Chesterfield
Bottle & Thyme has moved from its former Knifesmithgate premises to a new larger unit on Elder Way. It has a 4.5/5 rating based on 720 Google reviews. One customer said: “ Best brunch in Chesterfield! We loved the veggie full breakfast and eggs were cooked to perfection.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Mad Hatter, Crown Square, Matlock
Mad Hatter has a 4.2/5 rating based on 1,061 Google reviews - and was recommended by visitors for their “fabulous atmosphere” and “delicious food.” Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.