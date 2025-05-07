25 of the best places to visit for brunch across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for a day trip as summer approaches

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 7th May 2025, 15:53 BST
These are some of the most popular places to visit for brunch across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for a day out as summer approaches.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to plenty of great eateries to visit for brunch – with something to satisfy everyone’s taste in each corner of the county.

Spring is almost here, so if you’re planning a Derbyshire or Peak District trip over the coming weeks, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular brunch spots – according to Google reviews.

The full list can be found below, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best places to visit for brunch across Derbyshire.

1. Best brunch spots

These are some of the best places to visit for brunch across Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
This cafe has a 4.6/5 rating based on 378 Google reviews - impressing visitors with their “lovely staff” and “great food.”

2. The Old Smithy, Chapel Hill, Beeley

This cafe has a 4.6/5 rating based on 378 Google reviews - impressing visitors with their “lovely staff” and “great food.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Bottle & Thyme has moved from its former Knifesmithgate premises to a new larger unit on Elder Way. It has a 4.5/5 rating based on 720 Google reviews. One customer said: “ Best brunch in Chesterfield! We loved the veggie full breakfast and eggs were cooked to perfection.”

3. Bottle & Thyme, Elder Way, Chesterfield

Bottle & Thyme has moved from its former Knifesmithgate premises to a new larger unit on Elder Way. It has a 4.5/5 rating based on 720 Google reviews. One customer said: “ Best brunch in Chesterfield! We loved the veggie full breakfast and eggs were cooked to perfection.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Mad Hatter has a 4.2/5 rating based on 1,061 Google reviews - and was recommended by visitors for their “fabulous atmosphere” and “delicious food.”

4. Mad Hatter, Crown Square, Matlock

Mad Hatter has a 4.2/5 rating based on 1,061 Google reviews - and was recommended by visitors for their “fabulous atmosphere” and “delicious food.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictChesterfieldSpringGoogle
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice