Wherever you live in Derbyshire, from the centre of Chesterfield to the scenic countryside of the Peak District, there are great pubs to be found.

The last 12 months have seen several well-loved venues opening their doors again after closing for refurbishments. A number of superb additions are also set to launch across the county in the coming weeks and months.

Sadly, several pubs have closed their doors for the final time in this period. These are 24 pubs that have opened for the first time, undergone major revamps or shut down permanently over the last year.

1 . New pubs and closed-down venues These are some of the venues that have launched, and pubs that have sadly closed, over the last 12 months.

2 . Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms, Bolsover Sree Balachandran opened the doors to Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms back in October - located on Station Road in Bolsover.

3 . The Bank, Chesterfield The Bank, at the former Bank of Scotland premises on the corner of Stephenson Place and Cavendish Street, opened at the start of November.