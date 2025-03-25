24 pubs that have opened over the last year in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and venues that have closed for the final time

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 13:23 BST
New pubs have been launched and others have closed down over the last 12 months across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and exciting plans are also in place for much-loved historic venues and fresh ventures.

Wherever you live in Derbyshire, from the centre of Chesterfield to the scenic countryside of the Peak District, there are great pubs to be found.

The last 12 months have seen several well-loved venues opening their doors again after closing for refurbishments. A number of superb additions are also set to launch across the county in the coming weeks and months.

Sadly, several pubs have closed their doors for the final time in this period. These are 24 pubs that have opened for the first time, undergone major revamps or shut down permanently over the last year.

1. New pubs and closed-down venues

These are some of the venues that have launched, and pubs that have sadly closed, over the last 12 months. Photo: Brian Eyre

Sree Balachandran opened the doors to Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms back in October - located on Station Road in Bolsover.

2. Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms, Bolsover

Sree Balachandran opened the doors to Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms back in October - located on Station Road in Bolsover. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Bank, at the former Bank of Scotland premises on the corner of Stephenson Place and Cavendish Street, opened at the start of November.

3. The Bank, Chesterfield

The Bank, at the former Bank of Scotland premises on the corner of Stephenson Place and Cavendish Street, opened at the start of November. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Riflemans Arms, on Bridge Street in Belper, was reopened in April 2024 after a major revamp by the owner of The Devonshire.

4. The Riflemans Arms, Belper

The Riflemans Arms, on Bridge Street in Belper, was reopened in April 2024 after a major revamp by the owner of The Devonshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

