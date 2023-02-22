News you can trust since 1855
These venues have claimed top industry awards.

24 pubs and restaurants in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District that have picked up top awards

From CAMRA awards to featuring in the Michelin Guide, these pubs and restaurants have been recognised as some of the finest across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

By Tom Hardwick
13 minutes ago

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks are home to a host of well-renowned pubs and restaurants – offering everything from authentic country inns to high-end fine dining.

These are 24 award-winning venues across the county that have been acknowledged for their hard work, dedication and quality food and drink.

1. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road

The Chesterfield Arms - found on the edge of the town centre - was named the town’s pub of the year for 2023 by CAMRA. The venue has won the award for three consecutive years, and is also home to a micro-brewery called Resting Devil.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helen’s Street

The Neptune Beer Emporium was named as Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year in 2020. In May 2022, the pub changed hands - with new landlords Jason ‘Jay’ Davies and Sally Ruane-Davies taking over.

Photo: Google

3. Rose and Crown, Old Road

The Rose and Crown - operated by the nearby Brampton Brewery - scooped Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year award in 2018.

Photo: Google

4. Samuel Fox Country Inn, Bradwell

The Samuel Fox Country Inn, located in the Hope Valley, has received four AA gold stars and is listed in the Michelin Guide - which praises its “flavourful, classic dishes”.

Photo: Google

ChesterfieldDerbyshirePeak DistrictCAMRAGoogle