Indian food is undoubtedly one of the nation’s favourite cuisines – and there are so many great spots to try in all corners of the county.

These are 23 of the best curry houses and takeaways in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Best Indian restaurants and takeaways These are some of the best-rated Indian eateries across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms, Station Road, Bolsover Alleppey Kitchen has a 4.9/5 rating based on 178 Google reviews - earning praise for their “delicious food” and “lovely service.” Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Gulab, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield Gulab has a 4.6/5 rating based on 316 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “tasty food.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Mint Leaf, Stonelow Road, Dronfield Mint Leaf has a 4.3/5 rating based on 421 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.” Photo: Google Photo Sales