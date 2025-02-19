23 of the best Indian takeaways and curry houses that you need to visit this weekend across Chesterfield, Matlock, Dronfield, Alfreton, Belper, Ilkeston and more – based on Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 12:18 BST
These are some of the most popular places to visit for Indian food across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

Indian food is undoubtedly one of the nation’s favourite cuisines – and there are so many great spots to try in all corners of the county.

These are 23 of the best curry houses and takeaways in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best-rated Indian eateries across the county.

1. Best Indian restaurants and takeaways

These are some of the best-rated Indian eateries across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Alleppey Kitchen has a 4.9/5 rating based on 178 Google reviews - earning praise for their “delicious food” and “lovely service.”

2. Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms, Station Road, Bolsover

Alleppey Kitchen has a 4.9/5 rating based on 178 Google reviews - earning praise for their “delicious food” and “lovely service.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Gulab has a 4.6/5 rating based on 316 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “tasty food.”

3. Gulab, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Gulab has a 4.6/5 rating based on 316 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “tasty food.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Mint Leaf has a 4.3/5 rating based on 421 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.”

4. Mint Leaf, Stonelow Road, Dronfield

Mint Leaf has a 4.3/5 rating based on 421 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldGoogleDerbyshireIlkestonBelperMatlock
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice