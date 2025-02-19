Indian food is undoubtedly one of the nation’s favourite cuisines – and there are so many great spots to try in all corners of the county.
All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order.
2. Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms, Station Road, Bolsover
Alleppey Kitchen has a 4.9/5 rating based on 178 Google reviews - earning praise for their “delicious food” and “lovely service.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Gulab, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield
Gulab has a 4.6/5 rating based on 316 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “tasty food.” Photo: Google
4. Mint Leaf, Stonelow Road, Dronfield
Mint Leaf has a 4.3/5 rating based on 421 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.” Photo: Google