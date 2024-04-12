23 new pubs that have opened or closed down over the last 12 months across Derbyshire and the Peak District

New pubs have been launched and venues have closed down in all corners of the county over the last year – including Chesterfield, north Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Apr 2024, 11:51 BST

Wherever you live in Derbyshire, from the centre of Chesterfield to the scenic countryside of the Peak District, there are great pubs to be found.

The last 12 months have seen several well-loved venues opening their doors again after closing for refurbishments. A number of superb additions are also set to launch across the county in the coming weeks and months.

Sadly, several pubs have closed their doors for the final time in this period – with some facing severe financial difficulties.

These are 23 pubs that have opened for the first time, undergone major revamps or shut down permanently over the last 12 months.

A number of pubs across Derbyshire have reopened their doors or sadly been forced to close.

1. Relaunched venues and closed pubs

A number of pubs across Derbyshire have reopened their doors or sadly been forced to close. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Sanctuary Inn closed just before Christmas 2022 - but reopened at the start of November 2023. It serves a variety of beers and cask Batemans ale, along with authentic Spanish tapas and grilled meats.

2. The Sanctuary Inn, Bolsover

The Sanctuary Inn closed just before Christmas 2022 - but reopened at the start of November 2023. It serves a variety of beers and cask Batemans ale, along with authentic Spanish tapas and grilled meats. Photo: Google

The Rectory bar in the town centre closed in April 2023, owing creditors £180,000, with liquidators saying the closure was due to a downturn in business and increases in rent costs. Kakou, based at the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre, has confirmed that it is looking at purchasing the freehold of the pub - meaning it could be revived in the future.

3. The Rectory, Chesterfield

The Rectory bar in the town centre closed in April 2023, owing creditors £180,000, with liquidators saying the closure was due to a downturn in business and increases in rent costs. Kakou, based at the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre, has confirmed that it is looking at purchasing the freehold of the pub - meaning it could be revived in the future. Photo: Google

The Miners Arms at Brimington closed in October, posting a note outside the venue saying that, “had the pub been better supported with custom then it may have been able to stay open.”

4. Miners Arms, Manor Road, Brimington

The Miners Arms at Brimington closed in October, posting a note outside the venue saying that, “had the pub been better supported with custom then it may have been able to stay open.” Photo: Brian Eyre

