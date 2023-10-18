These cafes, pubs, takeaways and restaurants across Chesterfield and Derbyshire have recently been inspected and given updated food hygiene ratings.

Businesses across the country are rated by the FSA on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The FSA defines the scores as follows but warns they provide only a ‘snapshot’ of general business practices:

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is required.

These are 22 of the most recent ratings for pubs, cafes, restaurants and takeaways in Chesterfield and Derbyshire. All ratings were taken from scoresonthedoors.co.uk and are correct as of Wednesday, October 18 2023.

2 . Lombardi’s, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield Lombardis Italian Ltd was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Chesterfield Borough Council on October 4 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Nonnas, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield Nonnas was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Chesterfield Borough Council on October 4 2023. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . The Hub, SMH Group Stadium, Chesterfield Chesterfield Football Club (SMH Group Stadium) was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Chesterfield Borough Council on October 13 2023. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales