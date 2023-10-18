News you can trust since 1855
22 recent food hygiene scores for pubs, restaurants, cafes and takeaways across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – including one and five-star ratings

These cafes, pubs, takeaways and restaurants across Chesterfield and Derbyshire have recently been inspected and given updated food hygiene ratings.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:36 BST

Businesses across the country are rated by the FSA on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The FSA defines the scores as follows but warns they provide only a ‘snapshot’ of general business practices:

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is required.

READ THIS: Chesterfield town centre businesses see trade plummet amid roadworks and diversions – slamming lack of communication from council

These are 22 of the most recent ratings for pubs, cafes, restaurants and takeaways in Chesterfield and Derbyshire. All ratings were taken from scoresonthedoors.co.uk and are correct as of Wednesday, October 18 2023.

These venues have recently had their food hygiene ratings published.

1. Food hygiene ratings

These venues have recently had their food hygiene ratings published. Photo: Brian Eyre/Google

Lombardis Italian Ltd was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Chesterfield Borough Council on October 4 2023.

2. Lombardi’s, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Lombardis Italian Ltd was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Chesterfield Borough Council on October 4 2023. Photo: Google

Nonnas was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Chesterfield Borough Council on October 4 2023.

3. Nonnas, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Nonnas was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Chesterfield Borough Council on October 4 2023. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chesterfield Football Club (SMH Group Stadium) was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Chesterfield Borough Council on October 13 2023.

4. The Hub, SMH Group Stadium, Chesterfield

Chesterfield Football Club (SMH Group Stadium) was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Chesterfield Borough Council on October 13 2023. Photo: Brian Eyre

