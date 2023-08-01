News you can trust since 1855
22 of the best pubs to visit for carveries and Sunday roasts across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular places to enjoy a roast dinner across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:21 BST

There are few better ways to celebrate the weekend than with a roast dinner – and Derbyshire is blessed with a number of great pubs to choose from.

To help you find the best place to indulge in one of the nation’s favourite meals, we have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of the county – that come highly recommended for their roasts.

READ THIS: PEAK Gateway developers appoint award-winning architects and confirm new opening date for £150m resort outside Chesterfield

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews - winning praise for its “delicious food, excellent staff and good beer.”

1. The Prince of Wales, Baslow

The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews - winning praise for its “delicious food, excellent staff and good beer.” Photo: Google

The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.”

2. The Manners, Bakewell

The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.” Photo: Google

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.”

3. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.” Photo: Google

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “fantastic Sunday roast in a beautiful location.”

4. The Bulls Head, Monyash

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “fantastic Sunday roast in a beautiful location.” Photo: Google

