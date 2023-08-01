These are some of the most popular places to enjoy a roast dinner across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

There are few better ways to celebrate the weekend than with a roast dinner – and Derbyshire is blessed with a number of great pubs to choose from.

To help you find the best place to indulge in one of the nation’s favourite meals, we have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of the county – that come highly recommended for their roasts.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . The Prince of Wales, Baslow The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews - winning praise for its “delicious food, excellent staff and good beer.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Manners, Bakewell The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Bulls Head, Monyash The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “fantastic Sunday roast in a beautiful location.” Photo: Google Photo Sales