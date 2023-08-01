22 of the best pubs to visit for carveries and Sunday roasts across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews
There are few better ways to celebrate the weekend than with a roast dinner – and Derbyshire is blessed with a number of great pubs to choose from.
To help you find the best place to indulge in one of the nation’s favourite meals, we have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of the county – that come highly recommended for their roasts.
All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.