There are a number of great chip shops serving hungry customers across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – and these are some of the very best.

When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips. It helps that Chesterfield and north Derbyshire are blessed with plenty of chip shops – with good options across the town and its surroundings.

According to Google reviews, these are 22 of the best chippies in the area to try during 2024 – let us know if we missed any out!

All data was taken from Google and the chip shops were not ranked in any order.

Chesters, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield Chesters has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,591 Google reviews - with one customer praising the "absolutely delicious food" and "friendly staff."

Union Jack, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield The Union Jack has a 4.5/5 rating based on 214 Google reviews. They were recommended for being "really good value for money" and offering "good portion sizes."