22 of the best chip shops to try in 2024 across Chesterfield, Dronfield, Matlock, Clay Cross, Alfreton and Belper – based on Google reviews

There are a number of great chip shops serving hungry customers across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – and these are some of the very best.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:34 GMT

When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips. It helps that Chesterfield and north Derbyshire are blessed with plenty of chip shops – with good options across the town and its surroundings.

According to Google reviews, these are 22 of the best chippies in the area to try during 2024 – let us know if we missed any out!

All data was taken from Google and the chip shops were not ranked in any order.

These are some of the best-reviewed chip shops in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

1. Top chippies

These are some of the best-reviewed chip shops in Chesterfield and Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre/Google

Chesters has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,591 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “absolutely delicious food” and “friendly staff.”

2. Chesters, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Chesters has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,591 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “absolutely delicious food” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The Union Jack has a 4.5/5 rating based on 214 Google reviews. They were recommended for being “really good value for money” and offering “good portion sizes.”

3. Union Jack, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

The Union Jack has a 4.5/5 rating based on 214 Google reviews. They were recommended for being “really good value for money” and offering “good portion sizes.” Photo: Google

The New Tupton Fish Bar has a 4.3/5 rating based on 379 Google reviews - winning praise for its “perfect, succulent” fish.

4. New Tupton Fish Bar, Wingfield Road

The New Tupton Fish Bar has a 4.3/5 rating based on 379 Google reviews - winning praise for its “perfect, succulent” fish. Photo: Google

