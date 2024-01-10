22 of the best chip shops to try in 2024 across Chesterfield, Dronfield, Matlock, Clay Cross, Alfreton and Belper – based on Google reviews
When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips. It helps that Chesterfield and north Derbyshire are blessed with plenty of chip shops – with good options across the town and its surroundings.
According to Google reviews, these are 22 of the best chippies in the area to try during 2024 – let us know if we missed any out!
READ THIS: Chesterfield dad wrongly convicted of £208,000 theft when working as sub postmaster demands jail for culprits
All data was taken from Google and the chip shops were not ranked in any order.