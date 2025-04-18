22 Derbyshire food venues with one-star food hygiene ratings after failing latest inspections - including Peak District pub with one-star hygiene score

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Apr 2025, 10:26 BST
We have gathered a list of Derbyshire food venues which have recently failed their hygiene inspections.

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement’ is required.

A one-star food hygiene rating means that’ major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which currently hold a one-star rating following an inspection carried out between October 2024 and April 2025.

We have gathered a list of all Derbyshire food venues which have received one-star hygiene ratings in the last six months.

1. Derbyshire food venues which currently hold one-star hygiene ratings

We have gathered a list of all Derbyshire food venues which have received one-star hygiene ratings in the last six months. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Anchor Inn, a pub at Washhouse Bottom in Tideswell, received a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an inspection carried out on February 18. This means 'urgent improvement is necessary'.

2. Anchor Inn, Tideswell - one-star hygiene rating

Anchor Inn, a pub at Washhouse Bottom in Tideswell, received a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an inspection carried out on February 18. This means 'urgent improvement is necessary'. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Hope Valley Ice Cream, ice cream producer located at Thorpe Farm at Coggers Lane, Hathersage has recently received a one-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on February 28. Inspectors found that 'major improvements is necessary' at management of food safety. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building is 'generally satisfactory' while hygienic food handling is 'good'.

3. Hope Valley Ice Cream - one-star hygiene rating

Hope Valley Ice Cream, ice cream producer located at Thorpe Farm at Coggers Lane, Hathersage has recently received a one-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on February 28. Inspectors found that 'major improvements is necessary' at management of food safety. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building is 'generally satisfactory' while hygienic food handling is 'good'. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Plough Inn at Leadmill Bridge in Hathersage received a one-out-of-five rating following an inspection which was carried out on January 30, the Food Agency website shows.

4. Plough Inn, Hathersage - one-star hygiene rating

Plough Inn at Leadmill Bridge in Hathersage received a one-out-of-five rating following an inspection which was carried out on January 30, the Food Agency website shows. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice