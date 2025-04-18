Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement’ is required.

A one-star food hygiene rating means that’ major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which currently hold a one-star rating following an inspection carried out between October 2024 and April 2025.

Derbyshire food venues which currently hold one-star hygiene ratings We have gathered a list of all Derbyshire food venues which have received one-star hygiene ratings in the last six months.

Anchor Inn, Tideswell - one-star hygiene rating Anchor Inn, a pub at Washhouse Bottom in Tideswell, received a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an inspection carried out on February 18. This means 'urgent improvement is necessary'.

Hope Valley Ice Cream - one-star hygiene rating Hope Valley Ice Cream, ice cream producer located at Thorpe Farm at Coggers Lane, Hathersage has recently received a one-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on February 28. Inspectors found that 'major improvements is necessary' at management of food safety. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building is 'generally satisfactory' while hygienic food handling is 'good'.