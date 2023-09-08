21 of the best chip shops to try across Chesterfield, Dronfield, Matlock, Clay Cross, Alfreton and Belper – based on Google reviews
There are a number of great chip shops serving hungry customers across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – and here are some of the very best.
When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips. It helps that Chesterfield and north Derbyshire are blessed with plenty of chip shops – with good options across the town and its surroundings.
According to Google reviews, these are 21 of the best chippies in the area – let us know if we missed any out!
READ THIS: 13 of the best hair and beauty salons across Chesterfield and Derbyshire that have won top industry awards
All data was taken from Google and the chip shops were not ranked in any order.
1 / 6