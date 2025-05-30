Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.
Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required’.
A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.
A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.
Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, cafés and more.
1. Latest Food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire
These Derbyshire food venues have recently received new hygiene scores. Photo: Google
2. Deli-ish, Chesterfield - five-star hygiene rating
Deli-ish, a deli and take-away sandwich bar at Sheffield Road in Whittington Moor, was given a five-out-of-five rating following an inspection on May 13. Photo: Google
3. Mount Pleasant Inn - five-star hygiene rating
Mount Pleasant Inn at Mount Pleasant Road in Castle Gresley near Swadlincote was inspected on May 13 and was given a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Photo: Google
4. Spuddy's Matlock - five-star hygiene rating
Spuddy's at Dale Road in Matlock received a five-out-of-five rating following an inspection which was carried out on May 13, the Food Agency website shows. It's a great improvement as the venue had received a one-star hygiene score earlier this year. Photo: Google
