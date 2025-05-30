Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, cafés and more.

1 . Latest Food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire These Derbyshire food venues have recently received new hygiene scores. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Deli-ish, Chesterfield - five-star hygiene rating Deli-ish, a deli and take-away sandwich bar at Sheffield Road in Whittington Moor, was given a five-out-of-five rating following an inspection on May 13. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Mount Pleasant Inn - five-star hygiene rating Mount Pleasant Inn at Mount Pleasant Road in Castle Gresley near Swadlincote was inspected on May 13 and was given a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Photo: Google Photo Sales