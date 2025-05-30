21 latest food hygiene scores for Derbyshire food venues – including pubs, takeaways and Chatsworth Farm Shop

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 30th May 2025, 16:36 BST
These 21 Derbyshire food venues have recently received new food hygiene scores.

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, cafés and more.

1. Latest Food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire

These Derbyshire food venues have recently received new hygiene scores. Photo: Google

Deli-ish, a deli and take-away sandwich bar at Sheffield Road in Whittington Moor, was given a five-out-of-five rating following an inspection on May 13.

2. Deli-ish, Chesterfield - five-star hygiene rating

Deli-ish, a deli and take-away sandwich bar at Sheffield Road in Whittington Moor, was given a five-out-of-five rating following an inspection on May 13. Photo: Google

Mount Pleasant Inn at Mount Pleasant Road in Castle Gresley near Swadlincote was inspected on May 13 and was given a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

3. Mount Pleasant Inn - five-star hygiene rating

Mount Pleasant Inn at Mount Pleasant Road in Castle Gresley near Swadlincote was inspected on May 13 and was given a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Photo: Google

Spuddy's at Dale Road in Matlock received a five-out-of-five rating following an inspection which was carried out on May 13, the Food Agency website shows. It's a great improvement as the venue had received a one-star hygiene score earlier this year.

4. Spuddy's Matlock - five-star hygiene rating

Spuddy's at Dale Road in Matlock received a five-out-of-five rating following an inspection which was carried out on May 13, the Food Agency website shows. It's a great improvement as the venue had received a one-star hygiene score earlier this year. Photo: Google

