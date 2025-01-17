21 “good value” restaurants and pubs you need to visit in 2025 across Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 11:54 BST
These are some of the best value eateries across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit during 2025.

If you’re planning a day out across Derbyshire during 2025 and are searching for the best value places to enjoy a meal, then look no further.

We have compiled a list of venues across Derbyshire and the Peak District that were rated as offering good value for money, according to Google reviews.

The full list can be found below – all data was taken from Google and the eateries are not listed in any particular order.

1. “Good value” places to eat

The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 739 reviews. One customer said they offered “fabulous food at a fair price.”

2. Prince of Wales, Baslow

The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 739 reviews. One customer said they offered “fabulous food at a fair price.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 692 Google reviews. One customer said: “Massive portion and really good value in a lovely setting.”

3. Bottle and Thyme, Elder Way, Chesterfield

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 692 Google reviews. One customer said: “Massive portion and really good value in a lovely setting.” Photo: Brian Eyre

This restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 276 Google reviews - impressing customers by offering “good value for money.”

4. Piedaniel’s, Bath Street, Bakewell

This restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 276 Google reviews - impressing customers by offering “good value for money.” Photo: Google

