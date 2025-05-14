The Peak District and wider Derbyshire area is blesssed with some cracking beer gardens.placeholder image
21 chilled beer gardens to visit for a refreshing summer pint around the Peak District and wider Derbyshire area

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 14th May 2025, 11:19 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 11:31 BST
With temperatures on the rise who can blame you for making the most of the sunshine in a beautiful beer garden somewhere around picturesque Derbyshire.

There’s nothing better than enjoying a refreshing pint in some nice surroundings – and we are of course blessed with some great choices around the county.

These pubs are said to have some of the best beer gardens across the area, according to Google reviews.

Take a look and see if your favourite watering hole has made the list. All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.

Let us know where you like to visit for a summer pint and why. Join the debate on our social media channels.

"Nice sun trap beer garden, great for summer and lots of space" - Rated: 4.6

1. The Codnor Inn, Ripley

"Nice sun trap beer garden, great for summer and lots of space" - Rated: 4.6 Photo: Stock

"Lovely country pub great staff with lovely gardens well worth a visit." - Rated: 4.5

2. The Horseshoes, Ashbourne

"Lovely country pub great staff with lovely gardens well worth a visit." - Rated: 4.5 Photo: Rick Palmer

"Nice atmosphere, friendly staff, nice food and beer" - Rated: 4.5

3. Old Crown Inn, Derby

"Nice atmosphere, friendly staff, nice food and beer" - Rated: 4.5 Photo: Stock

Dog-friendly, traditional pub with low beams and stone walls serving guest beers and comfort food. - Rated: 4.5

4. White Lion Starkholmes, Matlock

Dog-friendly, traditional pub with low beams and stone walls serving guest beers and comfort food. - Rated: 4.5 Photo: White Lion Starkholmes

