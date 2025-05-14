There’s nothing better than enjoying a refreshing pint in some nice surroundings – and we are of course blessed with some great choices around the county.

These pubs are said to have some of the best beer gardens across the area, according to Google reviews.

Take a look and see if your favourite watering hole has made the list. All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.

1 . The Codnor Inn, Ripley "Nice sun trap beer garden, great for summer and lots of space" - Rated: 4.6

2 . The Horseshoes, Ashbourne "Lovely country pub great staff with lovely gardens well worth a visit." - Rated: 4.5

3 . Old Crown Inn, Derby "Nice atmosphere, friendly staff, nice food and beer" - Rated: 4.5