19 of the best places for cocktails across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular places for cocktails in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:14 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 15:15 BST

With the glorious weather set to continue, there is no better time to head out to one of the many great venues across the area for a cocktail or two.

These are 19 bars and pubs in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District that come highly recommended for their cocktail offerings – according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

Junction has a 4.6/5 rating based on 743 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great place, great atmosphere, friendly staff, great cocktails.”

1. Junction, Chesterfield

Junction has a 4.6/5 rating based on 743 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great place, great atmosphere, friendly staff, great cocktails.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said: “Lovely place - great cocktails.”

2. Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said: “Lovely place - great cocktails.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Chandlers has a 4.6/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - and was praised for their “great cocktails” and “friendly staff.”

3. Chandlers Bar, St Mary's Gate, Chesterfield

Chandlers has a 4.6/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - and was praised for their “great cocktails” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Google

Armisteads has a 4.6/5 rating based on 26 Google reviews. One customer was impressed by their “fun vibes” and “great cocktails.”

4. Armisteads, Corporation Street, Chesterfield

Armisteads has a 4.6/5 rating based on 26 Google reviews. One customer was impressed by their “fun vibes” and “great cocktails.” Photo: Brian Eyre

