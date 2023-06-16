These are some of the most popular places for cocktails in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

With the glorious weather set to continue, there is no better time to head out to one of the many great venues across the area for a cocktail or two.

These are 19 bars and pubs in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District that come highly recommended for their cocktail offerings – according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Junction, Chesterfield Junction has a 4.6/5 rating based on 743 Google reviews. One customer said: "Great place, great atmosphere, friendly staff, great cocktails." Photo: Brian Eyre

2 . Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said: "Lovely place - great cocktails." Photo: Brian Eyre

3 . Chandlers Bar, St Mary's Gate, Chesterfield Chandlers has a 4.6/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - and was praised for their "great cocktails" and "friendly staff." Photo: Google

4 . Armisteads, Corporation Street, Chesterfield Armisteads has a 4.6/5 rating based on 26 Google reviews. One customer was impressed by their "fun vibes" and "great cocktails." Photo: Brian Eyre